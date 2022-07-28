NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Museum Month and COOLinary, created and led by New Orleans & Company, return throughout the month of August. The eighth annual New Orleans Museum Month gives museum members the opportunity to use their current membership to visit all participating institutions, FREE OF CHARGE. The 18th annual COOLinary New Orleans will run simultaneously with Museum Month from August 1-31 with some of the city’s finest dining establishments offering specially curated prix-fixe menus at unbeatable prices.

New Orleans Museum Month is a collaboration between museums of all sizes and genres across the greater New Orleans area and offers locals the ability to experience the wealth of art and culture available in the city with just one membership.

Museum Month features a total of 19 museums such as the National World War II Museum, the newly renovated Backstreet Cultural Museum, the Louisiana Children’s Museum and many more of our wonderful museums across the Greater New Orleans area. The full list of participating museums and membership information can be found by visiting neworleans.com/museum-month/.

During COOLinary New Orleans, restaurant goers can enjoy special two- and three-course lunch menus for $25 or less and three-course dinner and brunch menus for $45 or less from more than 80 restaurants. Participants include some of the city’s longstanding and iconic Creole and Cajun restaurants as well as new places featuring New Orleans cuisine incorporating international inspirations. Visit neworleans.com/coolinary/ for a list of participating restaurants and their menus.

“Museum Month and COOLinary are two great ways to support our local businesses in a slower time of the year as well as experiencing something new,” said Stephen Perry, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “Both New Orleans & Company led initiatives are designed to encourage locals and visitors to experience a wide variety of the city’s most celebrated museums and restaurants that are so critical to our cultural economy.”