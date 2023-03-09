NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball is one of New Orleans’ signature fundraising galas and premier social events of the year, focusing on raising awareness of the need and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves and the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities.

This must-attend event is full of fun, fashion, glitz and glamour that supports UNCF’s mission of investing in better futures for the young men and women we serve and by helping them move to and through college.

STRICTLY FORMAL ATTIRE

Ladies: Long Gown and Mask

Gentlemen: Black Tie and Mask

MARCH 25, 6:00 p.m.

HYATT REGENCY NEW ORLEANS601 LOYOLA AVE

NEW ORLEANS, LA 70113

