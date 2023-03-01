United Way of Southeast Louisiana Alexis de Tocqueville Award Celebration

Known for his award-winning All-Pro moves on the field, New Orleans Saints Linebacker Demario Davis was recognized for his outstanding philanthropic and community activist moves off the field when he was honored with the United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) Alexis de Tocqueville Award for 2022.

The celebration was held Oct. 21 at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, where the program included a fireside chat with Davis, as well as the awards presentation.

Davis founded the Devoted Dreamers Foundation in 2013, which provides resources for young men and women to succeed spiritually, mentally and physically. He is a devout Christian, who often speaks about his faith. In 2021, Davis was named the Bart Starr Award winner for showing exemplary character on the football field, at home and in the community. It is an honor voted on by his fellow NFL players. He is also a member of the Players Coalition, which works towards ending social injustices and racial inequality.

The Alexis de Tocqueville Society was founded by C. Allen Favrot in 1985. The organization is a group of donors with a philanthropic mission to transform the community. The award is a natural outgrowth of that group’s mission.

Among the UWSELA officials were President and CEO Michael Williamson, Tocqueville Society Chair Flo Schornstein, Campaign Chair Ronnie Sloane and Board Chair Dr. Takeisha Davis.

Fun Fact

2022 marks the only time in the award’s 36-year history in which UWSELA recognized two honorees in one year. The 2021 award recipient was Marcus Brown, who was honored at an event in spring 2022. The original event had been canceled due to COVID-19.

Dr. Takeisha Davis, Demario Davis, Tamela Davis

Judge Nannette Brown, Marcus Brown

Lizie Rodrigue, Ryan Rodrigue

Michael Williamson, Leo Denault, Ronnie Sloane

Michelle Delery, Alan Delery

Rod Teamer, Lynn Marsh, Drew Marsh, Patty Riddlebarger