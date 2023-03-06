NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Calling all crawfish lovers! The University of Holy Cross’ (UHC) second-annual Crawfish Boil Cook-off will take place on the school’s New Orleans campus this Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The mudbug cook-off contest will feature 21 teams vying for the title of “Best Crawfish.” Tickets for the cook-off and all-you-can-eat crawfish are on sale now for $20 in advance at www.uhcno.edu/crawfish and can be purchased for $25 the day of the event.

Officials say the Crawfish Boil Cook-off was created to welcome members of the New Orleans community onto the university’s campus. The crawfish cookoff is open to the public to taste the various crawfish batches, corn, potatoes, sausage and more from all the competing teams. Entry is $20 prepaid and $25 at the gate. Tickets include all you can eat crawfish. Children 10 and under receive free entry. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash for vendors and other activities.

Teams will be judged on criteria including best crawfish, best corn, best potatoes and best sausage. Winners will be announced in those categories. Prizes include a special crawfish paddle and bragging rights.

“The University of Holy Cross Crawfish Boil Cook-Off is a major fundraising event for our university as all proceeds generated from this event benefit our general student scholarship fund,” said UHC President Dr. Stanton McNeely. “We encourage everyone to come out to this fun-filled event as we will have delicious crawfish, a kids zone filled with activities for all ages, and some amazing vendors showcasing their products.”

The Crawfish Boil Cook-Off officially begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, with the celebration continuing until 3 p.m. For more information, visit uhcno.edu/crawfish. All proceeds from the event benefit UHC student scholarships.