Urban Oasis

Ole’ Orleans Wines, a minority- and woman-owned business, opened a new tasting room last month that spans more than 5,000 square feet. Ole’ Orleans produces handcrafted wines in the city’s only full-production winery. Try the 2019 Do You Love Me? Pinot Grigio, the Parishes Sauvignon Blanc or the Gumbeaux Merlot (among others). Wine-tasting tours—and monthly wine subscriptions and a variety of wine collections—also are available. Holiday gifts, anyone? 579 Brooklyn Ave., 354-2449, oleorleans.com

Sip & Shop

Commander’s Palace and Swirl Wine Bar are hosting their final CP Sips of Autumn event Dec. 7 at Commander’s Palace from 5:30-7 p.m., featuring more than 40 wines, including Champagnes, sparkling wines, outstanding whites and gift-worthy reds. A cocktail mixer station; gourmet cheeses, seafood and small bites from Executive Chef Meg Bickford; and pop-up shops from small makers also will be on hand. The featured local maker for this event is Bella Gifts to Geaux. 1403 Washington Ave., 899-8221, commanderspalace.com

Wine & Dine

The Tasting Room Collective is a new offering from one of our favorite wine bars in the city. The loyalty program includes priority access to events, specialty tastings, and monthly deals on food and drinks. Text “collective” to 985-300-6463 to join. 1906 Magazine St., 766-6390, ttrneworleans.com

Saints Swigs

On game days, sometimes it’s fun to belly up to the bar and cheer (or cry) with fellow fans. Anna’s—a local’s destination dive bar in the Marigny—has the game on the TVs downstairs, plus a rotating selection of frozen drinks, and beer and shot specials. Meanwhile, The Will + The Way (in the French Quarter) is open for both Saints and LSU games with an all-day Happy Hour, buckets of Miller High Life ponies and food specials. 2601 Royal St., 766-8376, annasnola.com; 719 Toulouse St., 354-1139, thewillandtheway.com

Rooftop Revelry

Parish Line Bistro Bar is a modern bistro bar with the only rooftop dining option in Metairie. It’s open until 11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. While the food menu will change often, some early offerings have included Cajun caviar fries, yellowfin tuna ceviche and the Parish pot of clams. And for drinks, expect plenty of beer and wine options, plus handcrafted cocktails (and mocktails, too). 601 Metairie Road, 264-7783, parishlinebistro.com