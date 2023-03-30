NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans and one of the leading breweries in the South, is commemorating its seventh anniversary with a full day of circus-style celebration at both their New Orleans and Houston taprooms on Saturday, April 8th. Guests can entertain the whole family with indoor and outdoor activities. From stilt-walkers and circus games to bouncy houses and craft beer, there’s something fun for everyone.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Urban South has collaborated with some of its favorite craft breweries across the country to release eight new beers for fans to enjoy. Partner breweries include Baa Baa Brewhouse, Great Notion, Martin House Brewing, Mortalis Brewing, RAR Brewing, Tripping Animals, Unbranded Brewing, and Weldwerks Brewing.

All eight beers will be packaged into an Anniversary Party Package, which is available now for pre-purchase only (not available to purchase at the event), with pickup available at the taproom on April 8.The Party Package consists of eight (8) beers (one can from each of the above-mentioned brewers), a stemmed anniversary glass and a wristband good for three draught pours of any beer or seltzer the day of the event. Supplies are limited, so to pre-purchase the NOLA Party Package, visit https://urban-south-brewery.square.site/. For Houston’s, visit https://urban-south-htx.square.site.

Urban South – NOLA Event – April 8, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.:

At the New Orleans taproom, performances throughout the day will include a stilt walker, sword swallower, tarot card reader, juggler, magician and aerialists. Food for the day includes crawfish and burgers by Urban Smash, cotton candy by Fluff Gourmet, hotdogs by Diva Dawg, and snowballs by Sneaux-La.

Urban South – HTX Event – April 8, 1-6 p.m.:

At the Houston taproom, activities throughout the day will include face painting, balloon artists, a bouncy house, and a dunk tank fully-equipped with Urban South – HTX’s Head Brewer, ready for dunking! Additionally, guests can shop local HTX market vendors and enjoy snow cones, popcorn, and food from GastroCraft.

For the most up-to-date information on the anniversary event, follow along on social media at (@urbansouthbeer), (@urbansouth_htx), and (@urbansouth_nola).