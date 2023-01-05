NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans and one of the leading breweries in the South, has announced its 2023 distribution calendar, featuring year-round and seasonal beer releases for the upcoming year. The award-winning craft brewery is bringing back fan favorites like Holy Roller IPA, Who Dat Golden Ale and Pop! Tangerine Sour, while adding some great new exciting beers and hard seltzers to the lineup.

“Urban South continues to expand and create new formulas for our lineup and distribution footprint,” said Jacob Landry, Founder and President of Urban South Brewery. “We are excited to continue crafting formulas and forming creative collaborations with companies and individuals that bring unique flavors to our taproom. We look forward to bringing new flavors and twists to traditional beer styles.”

Highlights for Urban South Brewery’s distribution in 2023 include:

Surprise specialty seasonal release : Not a moment too soon for Carnival Time Sour Ale with King Cake . This specialty winter release is a sour ale brewed in collaboration with one of New Orlean’s most beloved king cake makers, Dong Phuong Bakery. Scheduled to be available in time for the King’s Day on January 6, and available for a limited time only, it was brewed to be enjoyed along the parade route this Carnival Season! More specialty releases will be announced throughout the year, and will be offered in small batches.

: Not a moment too soon for . This specialty winter release is a sour ale brewed in collaboration with one of New Orlean’s most beloved king cake makers, Dong Phuong Bakery. Scheduled to be available in time for the King’s Day on January 6, and available for a limited time only, it was brewed to be enjoyed along the parade route this Carnival Season! Year-round and seasonal hard seltzer flavors: Urban South has added Juvie Juice, a hard iced tea and lemonade blend, as well as the HTX Hazy Juicy IPA (available only at the Houston taproom), to be available year-round. The brewery created a new category for its Paradise Park beers, now highlighted as the Core Trio that one can enjoy year-round. Since the development of the formulas for its delicious Paradise Park hard seltzers, the winter Daq Pack features flavors like Strawberry Colada and Electric Lemonade, while summer seltzers include tropical flavors like Pina Colada and Aloha Punch.

Urban South Brewery’s distribution footprint currently includes Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. Visit Urban South’s beer finder to find out where Urban South beer is sold: https://urbansouthbrewery.com/beers/beer-finder.