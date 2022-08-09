NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery’s Lime Cucumber Gose won a gold medal in the Vegetable Beer category of the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship. This is Lime Cucumber Gose’s third time being recognized in the U.S. Open Beer Championship, the second largest annual beer judging competition in the United States. The beer has also received gold medals at the 2021 Can Can Awards and the 2020 Great American Beer Festival.

“Lime Cucumber Gose has been with us since the beginning, and to see one of our favorite recipes honored alongside some of the country’s best craft breweries is a true honor,” said Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. “This beer wouldn’t be where it is today without the demand from our supportive fans and our innovative brewing team who consistently push the boundaries of excellence.”

This year, breweries sent more than 9,000 brews representing over 150 styles of beer to be judged in the U.S. Open Beer Competition. Lime Cucumber Gose won in the Vegetable Beer category, recognized for its evident vegetable flavor not overpowered by hop aromas.

Lime Cucumber Gose is Urban South’s take on the traditional German Gose: an unfiltered, kettle-soured wheat beer with kosher salt, key lime and cucumber juice. The beer launched in 2017 as a taproom-only offering, and later expanded into limited distribution as one of Urban South’s seasonal summer beers. In 2021, Lime Cucumber Gose officially became part of Urban South’s core lineup as a year-round offering in full distribution.

To learn more about Urban South Brewery, visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com.