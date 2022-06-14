NEW ORLEANS (press release) – With Father’s Day just around the corner, Urban South Brewery has introduced two new special release beers for the exceptional dad in your life. Both new brews will be available on draft and in cans while supplies last at Urban South’s taprooms in New Orleans and Houston.

Dad’s Day IPA: The latest version of this hazy IPA is hopped with Strata, Motueka and Galaxy hops. Bursting with tropical candied fruit notes of guava, pineapple, lychee and passionfruit, this beer is soft with a full mouthfeel from an extra helping of flaked malts.

Big Papa Pils: A refreshing Czech pilsner mashed with traditional Bohemian Pilsner malt, hopped exclusively with Saaz hops and pitched with a classic Czech yeast.

Find Urban South at 1645 Tchoupitoulas St. in New Orleans and at 1201 Oliver St. in Houston. Urban South NOLA is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Father’s Day and Urban South HTX is open from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.