COVINGTON, La (press release) – The Gloriette in the Southern Hotel in downtown Covington, asks guests to choose a favorite—Valentine’s Day or Mardi Gras—for its first-ever dueling pianos luncheon. On Friday, February 3, the Gloriette will serve a beautiful lunch buffet in the Southern Hotel courtyard, with dueling pianos at the center of it all. Diamonds Direct is co-hosting the lunch and providing jewelry for table hosts to wear and purchase. Limited reservations are now available.

“Guests are invited to choose a theme when they book a reservation, either Mardi Gras or Valentine’s Day,” said Danielle Papania, Director Sales and Marketing, Southern Hotel. “We encourage them to decorate their table with their chosen theme, and the table host will be invited to wear jewelry provided by Diamonds Direct. It will be a fun and festive lunch for friends to celebrate whichever holiday they want.” Two pianos will be brought into the courtyard, and the piano players will “duel” it out throughout the afternoon, providing entertainment like no other.

Chef Steven Marsella has crafted a buffet with a spread of artisan cheeses and charcuterie, quinoa chopped salad, lemon goat cheese stuffed chicken breasts, grilled tuna niçoise salad, baked pasta with butternut squash and pancetta, and roasted Brussels sprouts. Miniature pastries celebrating Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras will be served, and the Cypress Bar will pour free-flowing bubbly.

Lunch is $110 per person, inclusive of tax and service charge. Reservations and themes are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Half of the seating will be reserved for Valentine’s Day and half for Mardi Gras.

Reservations can be made by emailing danielle@southernhotel.com.