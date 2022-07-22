A few weeks ago, a colleague put a bug in my ear about a vintage furniture store in Jefferson I wish I had known about when we moved in 2020 and were furnishing our new place. I don’t want you to suffer the same fate, so I’m telling you about it. Meanwhile, I can’t believe I didn’t already know about it. If you did and didn’t tell me, well, I forgive you. But honestly, why didn’t you tell me?

The store is Floor 13 (600 St George Ave. Suite A, Jefferson) and they have everything from midcentury finds to French provincial. Custom refinishing is also on the service menu and they liquidate furniture for hotels and restaurants, so the mix of inventory is quite eclectic.

There’s ample opportunity to check it out this weekend Fridays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Mondays are out because they are closed, but Tuesday through Thursday you can make an appointment. I signed up for the newsletterdsf to get the scoop on sales and new inventory, because as we all know when it comes to vintage finds, you have to jump on it. Meanwhile on your way out to Jefferson you can hit several other furniture stores and thrift stores, so really just make a day of it. Maybe hit Dot’s Diner for breakfast and grab lunch at Seither’s Seafood. Weekend plans, unlocked.

Are you holding out on me regarding other fabulous vintage furniture stores? Are you astonished that I didn’t already know about Floor 13? Email melanie@myneworleans.com to tell me about it.