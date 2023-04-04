NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Located inside Virgin Hotels New Orleans, Commons Club is one of the newest spots in the city serving up a delicious brunch. This Easter, enjoy an a la carte menu with Easter-inspired brunch specials, brand new Spring cocktails, and live entertainment from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Though Mimosas and Bloody Marys are an integral part of brunch, Chef Alex Harrell has stepped it up with delicious dishes to match your brunch cocktail of choice. With an eye for using local ingredients, Chef Harrell’s goal is to get people to try things they may be familiar with and experiencing them in a different way. Whether it’s a classic breakfast dish like a Fried Egg Sandwich or Shrimp & Grits, you’re guaranteed to try a new take on something for breakfast through the tastebuds of Chef Harrell.

Click here for more info and reservations