From the shores of Miami to the inspiring architecture of New Orleans, award-winning Real Estate Investor and Realtor, Vivian Grandal strides to connect buyers and renters with the home of their dreams. Finding an entry into the Louisiana rental market, as a property manager in 2013, Grandal learned how to ease her way into New Orleans’ real estate industry as not just an Investor, but a skilled Realtor with first-hand experience. In the Big Easy, Florida International University alum and Rêve Realtor, Vivian Grandal sincerely finds it easy, “to assist people in finding their dream home or their next investment.” In a city full of charm and history, Grandal believes finding clients a home they feel proud to live in is easy because, “New Orleans makes it easy.” After her first year in real estate, she was awarded the “Above and Beyond” award and in 2022, Rêve Realtors named her “Top Producer of the Year.” Utilizing her resources and ability to build connections, Vivian can open any door for anyone whether they are looking to invest, sell, or buy. For more information visit vivian.reverealtors.com .

