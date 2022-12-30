Wearable Works of Art

Artist Alice Trahant Phillips creates show-stopping jewerly, including customizable necklaces crafted from hand painted wooden beads, meticulously woven to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Each necklace is sculpted on wire and can be molded to fit the individual. A New Orleans native, Trahant’s colorful work pays homage to her love of music and the vibrant culture of the city where she was raised. Add one of these statement pieces to any outfit and you are guaranteed to recevie multiple compliments. Available through Alice Trahant Phillips, alicetrahantphillips.com.