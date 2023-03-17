Don’t stress about how you’re going to make it to your wedding. With so many options for couples in New Orleans — whether you want to make it to your ceremony by land, air or sea — you can arrive in style. Each choice has its own charm and beauty and can be tailored to your wedding ceremony, so all you have to do is enjoy the ride.

Streetcar

Seat 40 to 52 of your guests in a classic New Orleans streetcar by chartering one from the city. You can create your own route, bring food and non-alcoholic drinks onto the streetcar and decorate it to your heart’s content. It’s a mode of transportation steeped in history but customizable to your goals.norta.com/help-and-contacts/business-information/streetcar-charters

Limo

They’re ubiquitous to weddings for a reason — the luxury and comfort of a limo is tough to beat. Sip champagne and settle into the rich leather interior while a chauffeur gets you to your destination in style. americanluxury.com, bonolimo.com, limolivery.com

Rolls Royce

A classic Rolls Royce or antique Bentley exudes vintage luxury and style and allows you to transcend time. Arrive at your wedding in true elegance and enjoy the plush leather seating while sipping champagne in VIP Transportation’s antique motorcars. viptransportationinc.net, alerttransportation.com

Pedicab

Whether it’s your main means of transportation for your ceremony, a bachelor or bachelorette party visit to the French Quarter, or you put a coupon for a free ride in your wedding gift bag, these chauffeur-driven bicycles provide a fun means to explore the city and offer a quick getaway when necessary. needaridenola.com, neworleansbiketaxi.com

Motorcycle or Scooter

Get a fleet of motorcycles or scooters to carry you, your beloved and your guests to your wedding. Pick between classic Harleys or BMWs on the motorcycle side or hop on a Genuine Buddy scooter with your pals and fly through the streets. avenuescooters.com, eaglerider.com/neworleans

Tandem bike

Prove your commitment to fun, whimsy and teamwork by renting bikes on your Big Day. The American Bicycle Rental Company gets its bicycles made specifically for the wear and tear of the Big Easy’s streets, so that the beginning of your marriage isn’t too bumpy. bikerentalneworleans.com

Party bus

Why not rent a party bus? Champagne chillers, accent and fiber optic lighting, flat-screen TVs, a mirrored ceiling and a dancing pole — gasp! — are a few of the amenities. The buses range in size, running up to 28-passenger limits, and Royal Coach will meet all of your specifications. myroyalcoach.com, nopartybus.com

Gondola – City Park

If you’re near City Park for your wedding, a gondola ride is a must. Glide through the smooth waters of the park and have a private, relaxing moment with your new partner in life and love. If you want to bring guests, the boat carries up to six. nolagondola.com

Yacht

Charter a yacht and party all the way to the altar. Watch the sun set and enjoy balmy breezes as you float through the waters of Lake Pontchartrain. If you’re up to it, have the captain of the ship officiate the wedding. The options are endless when luxury is your focus. neworleansyachtcharter.com

Trolley

Don’t worry, you can still ride off into the sunset in a classic Crescent City trolley even if your wedding isn’t on one of the town’s main streetcar lines. Limousine Livery provides refurbished streetcars free of both cable restraints and tourists. What’s more, the renovated vehicle’s cushioned seats offer a little more luxury than the city’s current hardwood offerings, so you can cozy up and cool off next to your new spouse. limolivery.com