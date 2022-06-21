Weddings at the Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans opened summer 2021 to much fanfare and high expectations. The hotel took over the iconic New Orleans World Trade Center building offering guests over 341 rooms and suites, as well as a full-service spa, outdoor pool deck and two new restaurants run by a couple of the city’s culinary giants – Donald Link over Chemin à la Mer and Alon Shaya with Miss River.

As it reaches the year mark, the Four Seasons is now turning its attention to the city’s newly engaged. In a press release about their wedding services, the Four Seasons says the staff will, “help guests plan the New Orleans nuptials of their dreams, elevating Southern wedding traditions such as a classic second line complete with a jazz band and custom parasols. Couples will discover a level of service never-before seen in New Orleans with an attitude that is warm and gracious, but also lively and fun.”

The entire property of the Four Seasons has multiple venue and style options that could be ideal for any type of couple. These locations include indoor and outdoor spaces like two modern ballrooms with a view of the Mississippi River, an outdoor garden area and an indoor/outdoor observation deck with panoramic views of the city.

Though the events held at the hotel are not catered by chefs Link and Shaya, the announcement promises guests will not have to “venture far for a taste of the local cuisine.” Chef David Harrower is at the helm of banquet fare, offering couples anything from plated dinners to passed hors d’oeuvres and creative culinary displays, as well as a personalized menu to match the couple’s tastes and theme of event.

In addition to the hotel’s two ballrooms – the River Ballroom and the Plimsoll Ballroom, which feature idyllic views of the river and can accommodate up to 500 guests – couples can opt for an event in the new Vue Orleans space on the 34th floor of the hotel. We’ve written before about Vue Orleans and it’s insane 360-degree view of the city and river and believe that this space would truly make for a one-of-a-kind wedding celebration. Additionally, the hotel’s garden area provides an unexpected green space that can host up to 200 guests.

Additionally, for brides or wedding attendees, the newly opened spa at the Four Seasons offers the option for bridal parties to prep before the wedding or for a couple to relax together post-wedding festivities.

“New Orleans is a city known for celebrations, and that certainly rings true at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans,” said Mali Carow, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans said in a press release. “We are delighted to welcome couples from near and far to host their wedding celebrations in our new Hotel. Whether for welcome cocktails at our Garden, second lines on the front drive, or any of the special moments in between, we specialize in delivering exceptionally memorable events.”

