Question: I’m in my friend’s upcoming wedding. Her parents covered our accommodations (it’s out of town). The rehearsal dinner is at our hotel, but I’m wondering about getting to the wedding and reception. Are wedding attendants responsible for their transportation arrangements and costs?

Answer: Yes, you are on the right track. In addition to covering the cost of the wedding attire and accessories, attendants are responsible for organizing and paying for their transportation to and from wedding-related events. Sometimes the couple hires busses however, so be sure to check first, just in case.

