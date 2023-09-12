Subscribe
Login
$0.00

No products in the cart.

Logout
Account
Subscribe
Login
Account
Logout
Let Them Eat Cake

Wediquette Wednesday: Can I change my seating assignment if I don’t know my tablemates? 

September 12, 2023   |By
seating
Getty

Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: I’m attending a college friend’s wedding in a few weeks. The only people I’ll know at the wedding are the others from our program that still stay in touch. The friend getting married is a major extrovert and said she split us up, because she thought it would be a fun way for us to meet new people. I am an introvert and would feel more comfortable sitting with my friends. Can I change my seating assignment if I don’t know my tablemates?   

Answer: As an introvert, I completely understand where you are coming from on this one. As much as I’d love to say ‘yes, go for it,’ I’m not, because it’s actually considered poor form to change your seating assignment. The good news is that before and after the meal and toasts, guests usually mill about and find their friend groups. Just do your best to be a good guest, chat with the person next to you and, when the time comes, find your people. It’s a small price to pay to keep your friend happy on their Big Day. 

Do you have a solution to share or a wedding etiquette question? Email melanie@myneworleans.com.

Listen to the latest episode of the new “The Wediquette: A Let Them Eat Cake Podcast,” here, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts

Digital Sponsors

Become a MyNewOrleans.com sponsor ...

What's New

Things To Do

Fa-BOO-lous Family Fun at Boo at the Zoo

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tiny little Barbies, petite princesses, miniature Top Gun pilots, friendly ghouls and happy goblins can...
Theatre + Art

NOLA Project Takes Its Talents To Lafitte Greenway

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – All aboard for a trip to Transylvania (and another NOLA Project world premiere). Everyone’s favorite bloodthirsty...
Things To Do

The Al Copeland Foundation Auctioning Off Ultra Rare 2007 Saloon Parnelli Jones Edition Ford Mustang

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In next month’s Cruisin’ the Coast event the 26th Annual Vicari Collector Car Auction kicks off...
Bars

A Palm&Pine Party to Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

NEW ORLEANS (press release) –  Palm&Pine will host an upcoming Mexican Independence Day celebration. Palm&Pine’s celebration will support Puentes New Orleans and their...
Community

Ronald McDonald Charities Hosts Patron Par-tee

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana (RMHC-SLA) will host their inaugural Fore the Families...

Your guide to the dining, entertainment, lifestyle, culture and people of New Orleans from the trusted editors of New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Home, New Orleans Bride, and St. Charles Avenue.

PUBLICATIONS

New Orleans Magazine
New Orleans Bride
New Orleans Homes
St. Charles Avenue
Biz New Orleans
Louisiana Life
Acadiana Profile

COMPANY INFO

About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Submit

FOLLOW US

Get our email updates for the latest New Orleans dining, shopping, events, culture and more.

Copyright © 2023 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.