Wediquette Wednesday: Can I change my seating assignment if I don’t know my tablemates? 

Question: I’m attending a college friend’s wedding in a few weeks. The only people I’ll know at the wedding are the others from our program that still stay in touch. The friend getting married is a major extrovert and said she split us up, because she thought it would be a fun way for us to meet new people. I am an introvert and would feel more comfortable sitting with my friends. Can I change my seating assignment if I don’t know my tablemates?

Answer: As an introvert, I completely understand where you are coming from on this one. As much as I’d love to say ‘yes, go for it,’ I’m not, because it’s actually considered poor form to change your seating assignment. The good news is that before and after the meal and toasts, guests usually mill about and find their friend groups. Just do your best to be a good guest, chat with the person next to you and, when the time comes, find your people. It’s a small price to pay to keep your friend happy on their Big Day.

