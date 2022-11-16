Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: My cousin happens to be getting married on my parent’s wedding anniversary. I thought it would be a nice gesture to wish them a happy anniversary at my cousin’s reception and ask the DJ to play their song. Can I request my parent’s wedding song at my cousin’s wedding reception?

Answer: While it certainly is thoughtful of you to want to honor your parents at the event, the rule of thumb is to avoid making any announcements or otherwise taking the spotlight off of the couple at their wedding or reception. If the couple is aware of their aunt and uncle’s anniversary and chooses to honor them with a toast and, or playing their song, it’s their prerogative, but don’t make the request of them or hint at it. It’s their day and the focus should be on celebrating their union.



Do you have a solution to share or a wedding etiquette question? Respond in the comments or email Melanie@MyNewOrleans.com.