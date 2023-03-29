NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: My fiancé and I aren’t really interested in giving our wedding guests yet another koozie, luggage tag or jar of honey that may end up getting thrown away. We thought it would be fun and delightful instead to give them a warm, gooey treat like chocolate chip cookies as they depart. Do we have to do a wedding favor?

Answer: First, note that favors aren’t mandatory. I’ve attended many weddings in which they were simply omitted either due to the couple’s budget or feelings similar to yours about favors in general. Second, being handed a warm cookie as I walk out the door sounds incredible. Go for it!

