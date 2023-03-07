Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: Do we have to include our siblings in the wedding party?

Answer: The short answer is no. You can include or omit anyone you’d like when it comes to your attendants or the wedding guest list for that matter. However, consider how this might affect your relationship. If you aren’t close to your siblings, then they likely won’t be surprised. But if you are, there could be hurt feelings. Either way, it’s good to have a conversation with them to let them know in advance and establish open communication. It’s also a good idea to consider asking siblings to participate in other ways, if you want to honor them, such as asking them to do a reading.

Do you have a solution to share or a wedding etiquette question? Email Melanie@MyNewOrleans.com.