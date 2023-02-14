Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: My cousin just announced that she and her long-time girlfriend eloped. I adore them and am so happy they tied the knot. Also, no one is surprised that they ran off. They are a fun and spontaneous couple and don’t love attention or a lot of hoopla. There won’t be a party and they aren’t registered, but I’d love to share my love and support by sending a little something. Do you send a gift if the couple eloped?

Answer: I love your attitude and the couple’s joie de vivre. The short answer is that gifts typically aren’t given in the event of an elopement. That said, if you want to give a gift, go for it. The couple will likely be touched by the sentiment, especially if you send a card expressing your love and support of them in this new chapter.

Do you have a solution to share or a wedding etiquette question? Email Melanie@MyNewOrleans.com.