Question: My fiancée and I are in the final stages of planning our wedding. She is great at organizing and planning, but she included me in a lot of it, because we have similar tastes and preferences. She also simply wanted my input throughout the process, because it’s an important day for both of us. Meanwhile, it’s time to turn our attention to the honeymoon details. My mom tells me that traditionally the groom plans the honeymoon. However, I really think my fiancée would want to be involved in planning our getaway. I also think she would genuinely enjoy it. She’s great at coming up with fun activities and finding great restaurants, while my strengths are getting killer deals on hotels and nailing down logistics. We make a good team. Does the groom have to plan the honeymoon?

Answer: While your mom is correct that traditionally the groom plans the honeymoon, these days a lot of the traditions of weddings past are no longer hard and fast rules. If you want to make it a team effort and your fiancée is game, absolutely invite her to participate! With so much of the wedding planning finished, it’ll be a lot of fun for the two of you to dig in on the honeymoon adventures to come.

