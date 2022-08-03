Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: My friend is getting married this year and I’m the maid of honor. I’m planning and hosting the main bridal shower, as well as organizing the bachelorette trip. In addition to the dress, shoes, accessories and party and other expenditures, my expenses are starting to rack up. I’m trying to plan ahead and budget for those things plus gifts for the couple. Which brings me to gifts. Does the maid or matron of honor gift the couple if they are hosting the bridal shower and planning the bachelorette trip?

Answer: The short answer is here is yes. But there are some caveats. First, there is no need to bring lavish gifts to every shower and the wedding. Plan to spend less on shower gifts and more on the wedding gift. For example, a couple of cute tea towels or a packet of NOLA-themed go-cups wrapped in a thoughtful way could serve as happy little shower gifts. Next, remember to stick to the registry for the wedding and shop it early so you can find something in your budget. Finally, don’t forget that it’s OK to ask the other bridesmaids to chip in on shower and bachelorette trip expenses. Footing the entire bill on either isn’t a requirement, especially when you are on a budget.

Do you have a solution to share or a wedding etiquette question? Respond in the comments or email Melanie@MyNewOrleans.com.