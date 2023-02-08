Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: One of my bridesmaids has a condition requiring use of a cane, walker or wheelchair depending on the day. She plans to use whatever tools and support needed during the ceremony and is having fun with adornments matching the bridesmaid’s dresses and wedding color themes. We want to keep the same spirit of fun for group photos, while at the same time not singling her out or causing undue awkwardness. How can we ease the way for group photos?

Answer: It’s wonderful that you are thinking about ways to be inclusive and plan for your bridesmaid. Talk to the photographer in advance about your bridesmaid’s mobility challenges, as well as any other guests with disabilities or limited mobility, so you can decide together the best plan of action and approach to photos. For example, having an attractive chair (or set of chairs) on hand for your bridesmaid to use in the photos or for breaks during the shoot. Also be sure to mention difficult family situations such as family members going through a difficult divorce or family dramas that might make things awkward if the photographer is in the dark.

Do you have a solution to share or a wedding etiquette question? Email Melanie@MyNewOrleans.com.