Question: My niece got married four months ago. I had lunch with her and her new spouse a few weeks after the wedding and they thanked me for the wedding gift, but I still haven’t received a thank you card. How long after the wedding should I have gotten a thank you card?

Answer: The rule of thumb for handwritten thank you notes is about three months after the wedding. That said, if you received a verbal thank you (or a text or an email) the couple may have assumed they’ve done their duty. There’s some debate among etiquette experts whether a verbal, texted or emailed thank you suffices. Personally, I am of the camp that a thank you is always graciously accepted, no matter what mode of communication is used. It is most especially appreciated when it happens in person, because there is no better way to communicate than face-to-face. After all, it means time spent together.

