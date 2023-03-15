Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: I’m on a pretty tight budget and my cousin’s wedding is coming up. We are friends, but not especially close. How much cash is an appropriate wedding gift?

Answer: Typically, the amount spent on wedding gifts — whether a physical gift, gift card, donation to a house, honeymoon or some other fund or cash — is determined by the givers relationship to the couple and their budget. As a rule, most experts advise to stick with $50 or more. It’s best not to go below this amount. Giving $100 or more is generally reserved for close friends and family.

Do you have a solution to share or a wedding etiquette question? Email Melanie@MyNewOrleans.com.