Question: My friend is getting married and has both a traditional registry and a honeymoon registry. I’d like to find out if she’d rather have a gift or a contribution to the honeymoon fund, but am wondering if it’s tacky to bring it up. Also, if I contribute to the fund, I’m unsure of the average amount to spend and am thinking $50 to $100, but don’t know if that’s correct. Is it OK to ask a couple with a traditional and honeymoon registry for their preference?

Answer: First, it’s fine to ask about the couple’s preference for a gift or honeymoon contribution. Second, if you end up contributing to the honeymoon fund (or simply gifting cash) the rule of thumb is no less than $50 and closer to $100 depending on your relationship and your budget.

