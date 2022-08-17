Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: My friend is getting married in a couple of weeks. I got out of a long-term relationship last year and am ready to start dating again. Her fiancé isn’t in our dating group so I think there might be a lot of guys at the wedding that I’ve never met. Is it OK ‘cruise’ my friend’s wedding for people to date?

Answer: Way to put yourself back out there. Not only is it OK to flirt (and maybe even more if you are discreet — ooh la la), but many couples set aside a table specifically for singles. Let the couple know you are ready to date and that if they are doing a single’s table — and it’s not too late in the seating chart creation — you’d love to be sat with other free agents. If you are open to matchmaking, they may even have a few people in mind that they think would be a good person for you to meet. Just be sure the objects of your flirting aren’t already married. Talk about embarrassing!

