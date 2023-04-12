Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: I’m attending a friend’s wedding in two weeks. My budget is so tight right now that I really can’t justify purchasing a new outfit for the wedding. I have a seasonally appropriate floral printed dress, but it’s off the shoulders and shows the tiniest bit of cleavage. The reception is at a non-religious venue, but the wedding is being held in a catholic church. Is it OK to wear a dress with exposed shoulders to a church wedding?

Answer: Typically, it’s best to err on the side of modest for a church wedding, avoiding anything too sexy or revealing. Since your budget is tight and a new addition to your wardrobe isn’t an option, consider wearing a blazer, wrap or cardigan at the ceremony. Once you’re at the reception, it’s fine to remove the coverup garment. If you don’t have a blazer, wrap or cardigan, perhaps you can borrow one from a friend or family member.

