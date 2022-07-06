Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: I’m in college and got my first wedding invitation in the mail recently. Normally I get invited with my parents and they R.S.V.P. for our family. I plan to R.S.V.P. ‘yes’ to the event, but want to personalize the note, because I’m so excited for the couple and can’t wait to celebrate with them on their special day. Is it OK to write a note in on the R.S.V.P. card?

Answer: What a fun rite of passage! Yes, it is absolutely OK to include a brief note of congratulations or some other sweet sentiment on the R.S.V.P. card. The key here is to be brief, since there isn’t a lot of “real estate” upon which to write. The couple will surely be delighted to hear your congratulations and learn that you are looking forward to seeing them and supporting them on such an important occasion.

Do you have a solution to share or a wedding etiquette question? Respond in the comments or email Melanie@MyNewOrleans.com.