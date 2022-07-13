Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: My longtime high school friend is getting married and I just pulled up her registry. There’s a super chic wine chiller for $86. I can get the same one on another site for $43. Is it wrong, rude or cheap to get a registry gift from a place other than where the couple is registered?

Answer: If the more expensive one is in budget for you and doesn’t offend your sensibilities, it’s good to purchase from the registry so the item is removed and the couple doesn’t get duplicates. But if it’s not in your budget, and you really want to gift this particular item, get it at the less expensive store. The couple can always return one if they get multiples. Just be sure to include a gift receipt so they don’t have any issues with the return if that’s what they decide to do.

Do you have a solution to share or a wedding etiquette question? Respond in the comments or email Melanie@MyNewOrleans.com.