Question: My sister is getting married in a couple of weeks. Our cousin just learned that she is pregnant and is thinking of announcing it at my sister’s wedding, because it’s the only time this year the entire family will be together in one place. She asked me if I thought it was a good idea and I asked her if I could have some time to consider it. My gut tells me it’s a no-no. Should a family member make a life announcement at another person’s wedding?

Answer: Your gut instinct is correct. It’s generally considered poor form to steal the spotlight on another person (or couple’s) day, even with joyful, family-related news. If the couple knows about the pregnancy and takes the initiative to announce and congratulate your cousin during the rehearsal dinner or reception (for example), that’s one thing. But it’s best for her to keep it under wraps until after the event. It would of course be fine for her to announce it a week or so prior to the wedding. Just not during the wedding festivities.

