Question: I’m hosting my cousin’s family bridal shower. There are a few friends and family that live out of state and for various reasons they’ve talked to me about in the past, including budget, work schedules, illness and other life stuff, they probably aren’t going to be able to make it. Which is fine and the bride totally understands, but I’m wondering whether to include them on the guest list. Should I invite out of towners to my cousin’s bridal shower if they probably can’t attend?

Answer: There are, of course, countless reasons a person may not be able to attend an out-of-town event. Many of which you listed above. But just as we often don’t know when some people are struggling, we also can’t always divine when life is on the upswing. Also, there are feelings to consider. It’s always best to send the invitation so the other party feels included and has the option to attend if they can make it work. Let them make the decision, rather than you making if for them, even if you are doing it for generous reasons.

