Wediquette Wednesday: What shower or wedding gifts can you give if the couple isn’t registered?

October 18, 2023   |By
Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

 

Question: I’m attending a bridal shower next month and then the wedding is early next year. My understanding is that the couple isn’t doing a registry. What shower or wedding gift can you give if the couple isn’t registered?

Answer: First, be sure to confirm with the couple, a family member or close friend of the couple whether or not they are registered. Traditionally, this information is relayed by word of mouth and not printed on any of the party invitations, save the dates or the wedding invitations. Second, if it is confirmed that there isn’t a registry, find out if they are hoping to get cash gifts, or some sort of honeymoon fund or requesting that guests make donations to a favorite charity. Finally, if none of those are the case, opt for cash, gift cards or a traditional gift within your budget, such as white linen napkins (you can never have too many and they go with everything) or some other kitchen linens, crystal (consider a vase or decanter), a silver picture frame or luxurious, high thread count sheets. Whether giving cash, gift cards or personalized, traditional or utilitarian offerings, the point of shower and wedding presents is to show the couple that you are happy to share in their special day with them and celebrate their love.

 

 

An earlier version of this article was posted in 2018.

 

 

