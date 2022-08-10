Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: I’m hosting my bestie’s bridal shower and have started planning. I’m having the food catered and have decided on a company, so now it’s time to create the menu. What’s the best way to learning bridal shower guest’s food allergies in advance?

Answer: It’s thoughtful to think about this and plan accordingly so that everyone has something delicious to eat. You could reach out individually to each guest, depending on the size of the party. However, the most efficient way to find out is to ask guests to share food allergies, sensitivities and preferences (for vegans and vegetarians, for example) on the invitation. Guests can then include this information on the R.S.V.P.

Do you have a solution to share or a wedding etiquette question? Respond in the comments or email Melanie@MyNewOrleans.com.