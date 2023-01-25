Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)

Question: We’re working on wording for our invitations and with the time, date, venues, hosts and so forth and have quickly run out of space, but we still have additional information we want to include. Where on the wedding invitation do you put dress code and backup venue details?

Answer: Details including suggested attire, backup plans and wedding website are perfect for an insert card. Even if there is room on the invitation, it should include only the time, date, venues and hosts. Also, keep the tone of the invitation’s wording consistent with the formality of your event. For formal weddings, use formal language and for casual, go with casual.

Do you have a solution to share or a wedding etiquette question? Email Melanie@MyNewOrleans.com.