Book It!

The latest book release in the “Iconic New Orleans Cocktail” series is out now. Celebrate the release of “The Absinthe Frappé” with author Marielle Songy at The Garden District Book Shop on April 17 at 6 p.m. There will be light bites provided by The Chicory House, and, of course, absinthe frappés to sample. Songy will be on hand to discuss the writing of the book, cocktail history and more. Purchase advance tickets through Eventbrite.

If you’re looking for cool and fun weekend family activities, Storytime at Baldwin & Company caught our eye (held every second and fourth Saturday of the month at 10 a.m.) Let your little ones enjoy a great read while you treat yourself to a morning cup of joe or browse the shelves for the latest staff recommendations.

Festival Time

New Orleans Magazine’s latest podcast release “Beyond the Music” is out now, featuring interviews with some of the people that work on stage and behind the curtains of The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Listen to this week’s conversation with iconic sign illustrator Nan Parati, which goes live on Wednesday, or our debut episode with artist Terrance Osborne.

We also have an exclusive guide to Jazz Fest food with our brand new “New Orleans Magazine Food Cubes.” Sign up for free and receive our handy guide to your favorites, sorted by location and type of food (think drinks, sweets, veggies and more). You will definitely want to bookmark this (and print it out) for each weekend of the fest.

Coming Up!

Fans of the Today Show’s Hoda and Jenna will want to mark their calendars and tune in to WDSU/NBC on May 1 and 2 when the duo return to New Orleans in celebration of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. For those that want to attend in person, taping for both shows will be on Monday, May 1, live from Jackson Square starting at 9 a.m. Special guests include actor John Goodman, Big Freedia, Irma Thomas and more.

Mark your calendar now. Give NOLA Day, presented by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, officially returns on May 2, with a full day of fundraising for more than 900 local non-profits. For those looking to get a jump on things or give a little more, early donations open on April 17. Be sure to return to give on the big day on May 2, however, when donations are eligible for matching funds and special giving prizes for non-profits.