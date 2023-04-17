NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Audubon Nature Institute announces June 8 is the opening date for the new, reimagined...

I’m a pretty good mom, I think – I pack (mostly) healthy lunches, advocate for my kids (when they...

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Tuesday, April 25, City Park will once again welcome the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) as...

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In April, Children’s Hospital New Orleans, The Al Copeland Foundation, and its donors celebrated the launch of...

Plant Fest on the Lafitte Greenway at Norman C. Francis, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature workshops, yoga, food, music, vendors and plant experts from Crazy Plant Bae. Bayou Beer Garden

Plant Fest on the Lafitte Greenway at Norman C. Francis, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature workshops, yoga, food, music, vendors and plant experts from Crazy Plant Bae.

Bayou Beer Garden recently announced they have teamed up with Glass Half Full to provide beer bottle recycling at its Mid-City location. Special recycling receptacles are in place, which will then be picked up to be transformed into sand for coastal restoration and more.

While there, pop next door to Bayou Wine Garden for its spring pop-up market on April 22 featuring lots of local artists, live music, boiled crawfish, and of course plenty of rosé (or frosé!) on tap for purchase. It’s a great opportunity to pick something up for Mother’s Day, or just for yourself.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is hosting the “Love the Boot” initiative, April 17-23 with litter and waterway cleanup events across the area celebrating Earth Day. According to the website, “Last year, 8,476 volunteers removed 293 tons of litter at 280 events in 54 parishes.” There are a number of events scheduled for New Orleans (including New Orleans City Park), Kenner, Metairie and beyond. Volunteer for an event or host your own here.

The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is also celebrating this Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a line-up of environmentally focused art activities, a museum-wide scavenger hunt, family-friendly entertainment, community partner tables, a food truck and more. The event is free and open to the public and is also a great way to interact with the museum’s exhibit "Story Quilts: A Conservation Collaboration," a “collaborative project that explore a sense of place and the importance of recycling.” It showcases work by students from Young Audiences Charter Schools and artist Gina Phillips.

Mark your calendar, Queer Eye debuts in New Orleans on Netflix on May 12 with the tagline “From Beignets to Ben-Yays!” We can’t wait to see what the “fab five” get up to in the Crescent City.