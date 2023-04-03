Picnic in the Park

Evenings with Enrique kick off this Wednesday April 5, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at City Park’s Botanical Garden, with performance each week in April. The weekly events feature live music inspired by Latin American culture plus food available for purchase from the Kitchen in the Garden, and is free to Louisiana residents courtesy of The Helis Foundation.

Crescent City Classic

Runners from across the area, the U.S. and beyond will gather outside the Superdome Saturday morning for the annual Crescent City Classic 10k. Participants will wind their way through downtown New Orleans along Esplanade and through City Park to the finish line and RaceFest. There’s still time for last minute in-person and virtual registration. Family members, friends and supporters can also purchase RaceFest passes to join in the fun and celebrate spring. I’ll be there with my “Run For It” charity runners group, raising funds for a variety of non-profits. It’s a great way to get outside with other runners and walkers, see the city from a new angle, and enjoy the support from locals who hold up signs, cheer, offer water or snacks (sometimes Bourbon or beer) as you soak in the spirit of the city.

Daiquiri Season

It’s the perfect time of year to relax on a weekend afternoon with a frosty beverage. Great spins on the frozen daiquiri are popping up. A couple that have recently caught my eye and wet my whistle include the spicy margarita or watermelon at El Pavo Real in Broadmoor. Blue Oak BBQ also recently posted a very tempting “Spring Fling” version featuring Cathead Raspberry Vodka, cranberry, lemon and house-made ginger simple syrup (yes, please!) What’s your favorite daiquiri right now?

Flower Power

If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate spring blooms without fear of watching them wilt, check out one of my new favorite artists, Marais Paper. These paper and dried blooms are stunning handmade creations that will last as long as you’d like for them to, and would be a great addition to any décor, party or as a gift to give (that won’t die).

Festival Bling

Hogs for the Cause and the Freret Street Festival were just the beginning of the big festival season in New Orleans, so it’s time to start getting your gear ready to go. From fanny packs to sun hats and comfy shoes, accessories can make or break the fest outfit. If you’re looking for some bling, these festive “BlingDana” bandannas by might be a good choice to add sparkle and style.