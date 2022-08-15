Magic Meditation

Even though summer is far from over here in New Orleans, things are getting spooky, magically and mysterious in the Garden District. Tonight, The Garden District Book Shop hosts tarot card expert and author Sasha Graham who “will teach guests the basics of the cards, shadow magic and how to read their destiny using spreads, exercises, spells, and prompts.” Tarot cards have been used for hundreds of year as a meditation tool, therapeutic guidance tool and as a way to discover your inner wishes and dreams.

I am an avid card collector and have always felt drawn to each deck’s unique artistic interpretation of the different suits and meanings. Copies of Sasha Graham’s “The Magic of Tarot: Your Guide to Intuitive Readings, Rituals, and Spells” and her “Dark Wood Tarot” cards will be available for purchase.

Expand your mystical horizons (and enjoy some tea)

If you’re looking for your own deck, are interested in having your own cards or tea read, or just are curious to see more, you can also visit an array of shops across the city. Some of our favorites include the Bottom of the Cup Tea Room, Intuitions, Path of Awakenings and Rosalie Botanicals, just to name a few.

Get growing, in fabulous style

Instagram super-plant star Crazy Plant Bae is hosting a one-of-a-kind “Paint, Plant & Sip” evening this Friday, August 19 at 6 p.m. Select your own “homegirl head planter” think mannequin head meets fly-planter-pot, and create your own custom conversation piece. Register online and be sure to follow Crazy Plant Bae on Instagram or stop by the shop for plant babies, tips, ideas and more.

COOLinary Month

There’s still time to enjoy New Orleans COOLinary Month, with top restaurants across the city offering special menus at special pricing. I recently enjoyed a pre-show meal at Justine, just a few blocks away from The Fillmore (where we were catching a live podcast taping of “How Did This Get Made” – look for the hilarious release of the live show soon on the New Orleans’ “classic” film “Hard Target.”) While the restaurant wows with its super chic, retro French bistro vibe, Justine is way more than a pretty face. The menu highlights included a “Brie Mac and Cheese” (yes, thank you!), a decadent burger with classic frites, and chocolate merengue with strawberry ice cream. The menu also came with an optional wine pairing add-on, which kicked off the night just right.

Be sure to catch the COOLinary menus at your favorite spots, or some new ones, before the end of the month!