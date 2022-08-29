Labor Day weekend is finally here! We can put August behind us and start to look forward to all the fall festivals, outdoor art and farmers markets and events that come with “cooler” weather in New Orleans.

Market Fresh

Speaking of farmers markets, Coffee Science has announced the upcoming return of its Sunday morning Mid-City Farmers Markets in September. Past markets have included local plant sellers, artists, fresh baked goods, self-care products and much more. They are looking currently looking for new vendors, so zip them an email if you’re interested and check their Instagram for the market debut date for some great local shopping.

Additionally, Crescent City Farmers Market continues to provide three markets each week (Uptown, Mid-City and City Park), with a rotating list of favorite vegetable and fruit famers, bakers, beekeepers, seafood sellers, spice mixers and more. Check out their website for this week’s current listing of vendors.

Southern Cooking

Turkey and the Wolf is hosting a one-of-a-kind cookbook release party this Wednesday night (5 to 7 p.m.) for Chef Vishwesh Bhatt’s new book “I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes from a Southern Chef.” Tickets include a signed copy, plus plenty of cocktails (Indian-style Pimm’s Cup? Yes, please,) and food inspired by the book. We’re talking sweet tea brined fried chicken sandwiches, garam masala collard greens and more. Bhatt, originally from Gujarat, India, now lives, creates and innovates southern cooking in Oxford, Mississippi. He is the 2019 James Beard Foundation Best Chef of the South.

Pierce of my Heart

I recently had the opportunity to check out the new boutique ear piercing studio Rowan on Magazine Street (complimentary). This chic chain of studios, with locations across the U.S. including New York, Chicago, and Miami, recently opened in New Orleans in a bright, white storefront. Piercings are performed by licensed nurses in a comfortable, light-filled space. A visit to Rowan might be a great get-together date with friends, bridesmaids or just to treat yourself to something new.

Feeling Winey

Looking for your next favorite wine to share at your Labor Day BBQ, brunch get-together or happy hour at home, but not sure what to try? Brady’s Wine Warehouse has a free wine tasting each Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a selection of different varieties to sample. They also have a full, rotating calendar of wine and liquor classes and events, offer delivery and a wide range of game-day (or any day) supplies on hand.