Eat

Piece of Cake

Each Saturday in August, Instagram (and beyond) sensation Bayou Saint Cake is selling her amazing cake creations by the slice at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. If you’ve always wanted to try her cakes, now is the best time to sample. Preorders will be open for some options online so be sure to check back each week to find out what flavors will be available.

Eat with (or without) Your Eyes

Catch the premier of Blind Kitchen at the Orpheum Theater on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m., and each Thursday after for the duration of the series. In this online, on demand series described by series producer VeryLocal as a “quirky food competition series…local chefs recreate each other’s signature dish, but they can only determine what the dish is using their senses of taste, touch and smell. Each chef is blindfolded during a down-and-dirty guessing phase and when the masks come off, the heat is on, with both chefs cooking what they believe is their opponent’s creation.” The screenings are free, with food and drink available for purchase, plus plenty of music and fun. Be on the lookout for some familiar chefs and local personalities in each episode.

Check out the series trailer now from New Orleans filmmaker-extraordinaire Crista Rock, who also shot, wrote and directed the series locally.

Drink

Watermelon Refresher

The “Dirty Shirley” may be the “drink of the summer,” according to some sources (such as The New York Times, Food and Wine and the Washington Post) but I’m sipping on fresh watermelon margaritas. Made with fresh cubes of the sweetest watermelons and blending with some good tequila, this summery sipper is pink, frozen and not-too saccharine. Order one up at El Pavo Real, where they are made fresh daily.

Be Merry

Dirty Linen Night

Following an amazingly successful White Linen Night in the Warehouse Arts District of Julia Street comes Dirty Linen Night this Saturday night. Held in the 500 to 900 blocks of Royal Street (and beyond) in the French Quarter, galleries and shops will open their doors with music, libations, art and more. It’s a great way to connect with artists, shop owners and the Royal Street business community while enjoying the creativity of New Orleans.

Film Classics

The historic Prytania Theater Uptown has a new line-up of movie classics. From Hitchcock to James Bond, grab some popcorn and catch a classic at the single screen theater. This week’s showing is the sci-fi thriller “Blade Runner.”

Art and A/C

Beat the heat and get cultured with The Helis Foundation’s Art and A/C program each Saturday in August. Admission is free to Louisiana residents at the Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans Museum of Art, and Ogden Museum of Southern Art. Enjoy that sweet, sweet air conditioning and educate your mind and soul – it’s a win-win!