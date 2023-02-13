It’s show time! Deep Gras is here, and we are all bracing for a full weekend and beyond of parades, parties, cookouts, fried chicken boxes and sandwich platters, daiquiris and to-go cocktails, costumes, beads and lots of glitter.

Greasing of the Poles

The annual “Greasing of the Poles” cheeky competition event takes place this Friday at 10 a.m. at the Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon Street (or live via Facebook @RoyalSonestaNO). Celebrity contestants for this year’s theme “Grease Like a Royal” are The Weather Channel meteorologist Scot Pilie; social media personalities and international travel guides The Traveler Broads, Kerry Maloney and Jessica Fender; the “Honey Badger of Burlesque” Jeez Loueez; and WGNO-TV Good Morning New Orleans meteorologist Brooke Laizer. Master of Ceremony actor Bryan Batt will lead the event, with a panel of judges weighing in on who does the best job in greasing those poles. Also on hand will be musical performances, Carnival royalty, appearances by Mardi Gras Indians and more.

Glitter cannons

Bring your own party to the parade with a pop-ready glitter cannon from The Beaucoup Co. Each purchase includes a water-resistant carrying bag with five poppers filled with biodegradable glitter, ready to get the celebration started. We love their chic gold aesthetic and their Carnival appropriate catch phrase “Let’s Get Poppin’!”

King cake on-the-go

What’s better than eating king cake while relaxing and waiting for the parades to pass? King cake on a stick, for hands free noshing on the go. Slidell-based bakery Sugar Love caught my eye with their brilliant idea, even selling cakes along north shore parade routes from fully stocked push carts. The cakes are available at a variety of locations across the lake, as well as at the King Cake Hub in New Orleans.

Hydration is key

Finally, a friendly reminder to stay hydrated this week. Head on over to Froot Orleans and fill up on some fresh, healthy fruit and blended drinks (and more). They just celebrated their one-year anniversary and are dishing out some of the best ways to feed your body and your mind. And it’s a delicious, guilt-free way to keep you going between parade watching.

Also be sure to slip some zero-proof cans of Mockly mocktails into your cooler to mix things up (available at most Rouses locations). My favorite is the “Love Bite,” which features pomegranate, ginger, apple, rosemary and tonic. Their newest flavor “Earl Diablo” is a spicy kicker with Earl Grey tea, passion fruit and chili pepper that will wake up your senses, responsibly.

For the day after, try sipping on some Liquid IV “hyrdration multiplier” to restore your balance. They now have a selection of cocktail flavors, such as cucumber mojito and smoky mezcal paloma, in addition to their regular selection of fruit flavors. It makes your basic water into a superhero on those days when you are lagging. Costco often has a selection at a good price, or check their website for other locations.