As Carnival comes to its glorious conclusion this week, we’re keeping things short and sweet with some resources that might come in handy.

Bead Recycling

ArcNOLA has been in the bead recycling effort (while also providing jobs for individuals with special abilities) for more than 30 years. Year-round donations are accepted, as well as special post-Carnival drop-off spots across New Orleans. Find the nearest drop off location here.

St. Michael Special School’s Joy Activity Center accepts bead donations for their annual Mardi Gras bead fundraiser, which provides employment opportunities for the school’s graduates and more. Find out more about the school and drop off information here.

Re-hydration Therapy

Many people swear by IV hydration therapy as the best way to get back on their feet after the longest weekend of parading, eating, imbibing and generally carrying on. There are several locations as well as mobile and on-demand options in the city offering a wide range of services and prices. IV Lounge in New Orleans and The Remedy Room in Metairie have become two of the go-to spots for rest and rejuvenation, each with their own unique spa-like vibes. Be sure to call ahead for an appointment.

Sweat It Out

When feeling really low energy, my favorite way to reset is with a run. It may sound counterintuitive, but it gets my blood going, I sweat out all the bad stuff and it gets my mind back into focus. For those that are looking for a good sweat, but in a less active way, saunas can offer similar relief. A visit to your gym, favorite spa or a specialist, such as NOLAChill (infrared sauna facilities, plus cryotherapy and more) can help you get things moving again.

Brunch, please!

Lastly, you will need to refuel in the very best way. There are so many great breakfast and brunch spots around town, it’s impossible to list them all. From funky stops like Wakin’ Bakin’, Molly’s Rise and Shine, and Elizabeth’s to fine dining options like Brennan’s, Tujague’s and Commander’s Palace, there’s truly something for everyone. I am partial, but I love to head over to El Pavo Real in Broadmoor for some great coffee, a plate of chilaquiles and (maybe) one of their amazing bloody marys and I am good to go!