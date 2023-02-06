Uptown parade weekend

Carnival is revving up with the first big Uptown parade weekend. Check out our latest feature “Think Outside the King Cake Box,” jam-packed with lots of creative ideas on celebrating, with a twist.

[Insert shameless plug here] Catch me with the Dames de Perlage on Saturday in the Krewe of Freret (featuring our unique handmade beaded corsets – walking works of art), and on Sunday in the Krewe of King Arthur with the Uptown debut of the Krewe of Dolly. Look for special throws promoting Dolly’s love of literacy such as handmade bookmarks and Golden Books, plus signature hot pink Dolly guitar picks. It will be a weekend full of beads, sequins, fringe and wigs…lots of wigs.

Fuel the crowd

Cochon Butcher’s Mardi Gras parade packages are fully loaded with all of your favorite Carnival food, from fried chicken and jambalaya to finger sandwiches and Zapps potato chips. It’s enough to feed your entire krewe, and you don’t have to do a thing but pick it up and pour your drinks.

If you’re looking to add a king cake with tons of panache and twists on the classic in the very best way, check out what Rahm House Ice Cream has going on. Each weekend the list varies, but recent selections have included “German Chocolate King Cake” with a chocolate cheesecake filling, “King Cake Cloud Cakes” with a dulce de leche center and a Funfetti cake base, and a strawberry whipped panna cotta king cake. Be sure to order in advance, because they sell out and time is running out.

Movies and more

Don’t forget (although it’s easy to when plagued with Carnival brain) next Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, so if you’re still trying to figure out your plans, check out The Broad Theater. The neighborhood movie joint will be showing the classics “Moonstruck” and “Harold and Maude,” plus date-night packages with champagne, chocolate covered strawberries and more. For movie buffs, a line-up featuring Oscar-nominated films and shorts are also on the schedule, so be sure to mark your calendars and catch up before the awards ceremony in March.

Buy local

And if you’re looking for a cute gift for your sweetheart, Valentine, Carnival guests or just a little something for yourself, check out the new Dime Store Cowgirl Trading Post on Oak Street. The shop features some of my favorite local artists, jewelry makers, vintage vendors and more. Plus, be sure to check out their Instagram for special events and calendar updates.

Remember to stay hydrated this weekend, wear sunscreen and follow the motto, “It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” while decked out this cool sweatshirt from Dirty Coast (or any of their other eye-catching Carnival-themed tees.)