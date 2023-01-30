It’s a busy parade weekend with two iconic krewes hitting the streets of the Marigny and through the French Quarter:

Krewe Boheme sashays this Friday at 7 p.m. with the theme “Night of the Living Art.” This krewe is a dazzling collection of bon vivants, free thinkers, artists, cork-popping connoisseurs and fashionable miscreants led by the 2023 Green Fairy, artist and founder of the Algiers Folk Art Zone and Blues Museum Charles Gillam, Sr. Inner krewes include Les ReBelles, Krewe D’Esprit and the Merry Antoinettes, plus many more. Be sure to catch some of each krewe’s signature throws, like the Merry Antoinettes’ macarons. Let them (me) eat cake (tasty, tiny French pastries)!

On Saturday, the infamous Krewe de Vieux brings its freewheeling, iconoclastic, sarcastic, cheeky and libertine floats and marching sub-krewes to the streets (let the pearl clutching commence!) It’s always a wild night with plenty of bawdy fun, not for the faint of heart, in the best way.

If you’re looking for a different kind of Valentine’s Day and want to learn more about king cakes, enjoy wine and snacks and learn how to bake your own, be sure to sign up for the season’s last King Cake Happy Hour at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum on Feb. 14. Instruction will be presented by Bronwyn Wyatt of Bayou Saint Cake. Other classes have sold out, so be sure to sign up now.

Flour Moon Bagels are now also baking up “Krewe Bagels” fit to feed 10 to 12 friends and family. Each oversized, Carnival-friendly bagel is packed with flavor (think luxurious cream cheese and lox, and more) perfect for pre-parade prep noshing or day-after hangover recovery.

Pixie Dust has a selection of biodegradable glitter that’s perfect for the planet and for parading, plus is hosting an upcoming “Mix Your Own Glitter” confetti workshop at Glitter Box New Orleans coming up on Feb. 19 Each bag of confetti is made from earth friendly ingredients such as recycled books, magazines, biodegradable glitter and dried flowers so you can sprinkle or throw with abandon.

Level up your Carnival look with a one-of-a-kind, handmade-by-you headpiece. Artist Ellen Macomber still has spots open for Mardi Gras workshops held at the Martine Chaisson Gallery. These are wearable works of art that can be worn with flair and saved for any fabulous occasion during Carnival or year-round, in our opinion.

Outside of Carnival, there’s still plenty to do around town:

Try bingo night at the Naughty Knight Lounge hosted by West Bank Elvira in Gretna.

“Drink! For Good!” at 12 Mile Limit in Mid-City, with proceeds from classic cocktails going to local non-profits, such as, recently, the Louisiana Green Corps.

AND be sure to check out the NOLA Nite Market’s Lunar New Year celebration Feb. 3, 5 -10 p.m. and Feb. 3, 12 -10 p.m. at the Westwego Farmers Market, featuring local small business, restaurants and food pop-ups. Favorite hot spots will include cuisine from Bao Mi, Lufi Indian Cuisine, Mr. Bubbles NOLA, Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs, Get Your Mom and Dim Sum, Kusina and many more.