As soon as parade season starts in earnest (and even before, let’s be honest), our family survives on the annual Carnival menu of king cakes, finger sandwiches, hot dogs, Popeyes and assorted potato chips and Chee Wees. But, this year, thankfully, there are several new options that I will be adding to level up our game.

Grab and Go Go

Executive Chef Eric Cook is expanding his Magazine Street restaurant with the new Gris-Gris to Go Go (1804 Magazine St.) with grab and go options such as red beans and rice, gumbo, chicken and dumplings, sandwiches and more.

St. James Cheese Company is now offering “Feed Ya Float” boxes that are perfect for krewe members, as well as for parade viewing parties, costume crafting night or whatever you’ve got going on during Carnival. Each bag contains one of their signature sandwiches served on a baguette (choose from turkey and cheddar, ham and brie, roast beef and smoke blue cheese, or arugula and artichoke with chevre) plus a granola bar, Zapp’s and a chocolate chip cookie. A minimum order of 10 boxes is required, so get your group together.

Not only does Picnic Provisions and Whiskey have “Picnic Like a Pro” picnic basket rentals (equipped with utensils, plates, cups, etc.) but their Mardi Gras menu is back with red beans and rice, plenty of crawfish boil fried chicken, Carnival cookies, cocktails and more. Talk about leveling up!

King Cake Frenzy

Leo’s Bread has debuted their 2023 king cake and it looks amazing. I can’t wait to try it. It features a filling of ricotta, chocolate and orange with candied citrus on top. Plus it comes with the cutest little collectible animal figurine as its Mardi Gras charm.

Also on my ever-growing king cake wish list: Piety and Desire Chocolate is now offering their decadent king cake “Da Krown” (as well as king cake slices and their regular menu of bonbons, coffee, drinking chocolate and more). Da Krown is a king cake experience like no other, with an early grey and pink peppercorn dark chocolate ganache drizzle (whew!) an organic satsuma and orange blossom glaze and a house made brioche dough.

Light it Up

For those that just can’t get enough king cake, but are being frugal with their calories, Novel Design NOLA has king cake vegan coco-soy wax candles that might fit the bill. They are as cute as a little king cake baby Jesus and are great to give as a gift for out-of-town friends, or as a thank-you gift for parade host or hostesses.