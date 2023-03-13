When it was built in 1854, the Central Business District building now home to the Old No. 77 Hotel...

Tuesday, March 14 is officially “Pi Day,” celebrating the mathematical constant of 3.14159… that we all *learned* in math class. Celebrate with a freshly baked pie from the pros over at Windowsill Pies. Personally, I have my eye on their “Lazy Summer Strawberry Cream Pie” now that berries are in season. While there, place an order for your Lenten feast with their new crawfish boil hand pies or pot pies (when available) for a fresh take on seafood Friday, or for their St. Patrick’s Day special Shepherd’s Pie available only March 16 and 17. It’s a one-stop Pi Day extravaganza!

It's also a great day to hit up your neighborhood pizza pie place. A favorite near me is Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza, but there’s so many great places across the city, from Pizza Delicious to Pizza Domenica, Fat Boy’s Pizza, Reginelli’s, Midway Pizza and more. What’s your favorite spot?

Coffee Klatsch

I recently had the opportunity to get a tour of the latest hot coffee spot in New Orleans, Current Crop Roasting on Magazine Street. Part coffee museum, part coffee school, part coffee mecca, Current Crop has an international selection of coffee beans, information on their origin and an expert staff to guide you to your perfect coffee fit. There are tastings available, coffee cupping classes to learn about coffee tastes, plus the team can teach anyone how to roast their own beans either in store or at home. It’s a must-see destination for coffee lovers. It’s truly an eye-opening experience.

Parades, parades and more parades

Spring is here, and with it comes St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the area. Accessorize your look with a fetching new necklace by Miscellaneous Mae. Her naughty king cake babies have transformed into bad little leprechauns, each sporting festive green beads, surrounded by glitter and slamming back bottles of Bailey’s Irish Cream, green beer or whiskey. You may also want to head over to NOLA Craft Culture to pick up some green and orange glitter, shamrock headdress and more to keep the leprechauns at bay.

Cooking with Alon

Finally, if you haven’t caught up with Chef Alon Shaya’s Instagram in a while, get on over to it. He has been posting some amazing cook-along reels with some easy to make snacks, treats and dishes that *may* change your life, or at least your weekend menu plan. Butter-fried Saltines with pimento cheese spread? Yes, please.