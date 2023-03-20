Festing is Best

An annual Uptown spring neighborhood tradition, the Freret Street Festival is back this Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. What started as a small block party has blossomed into one of the most anticipated local festivals in town, stretching along Freret Street from Napoleon to Valmont Streets. The event has live music on three stages, local vendors and artists, food and drink, plus 46 brick and mortar shops open for business. Last year I was able to get my full outfit ready for French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest will purchases (Cute tee, check. Sun hat, check. Fun earrings, check.) I made from local vendors, plus enjoyed lunch at the always delicious High Hat Café.

The annual literary (and more) Tennessee Williams Festival is back this weekend with a full line-up of official events, author readings, lectures, a drag brunch and more. Be sure to check out the website for the latest calendar, ticket information and times. New this year is the “La Bohemia Fringe Festival” starting this Thursday. There are nightly live performances featuring drag, one-person acts, burlesque and more with “artists whose work exists beyond the boundaries of traditional theatre.”

Fit and Fun

If you’re looking for something a little different to do, check out “Skate Night” at Faubourg Brewing Co. this Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Members of the Big Easy Roller Derby will be on hand to launch this inaugural skate event. Bring your own skates, enjoy some brews and food, and have an evening skate around the brewery’s brew park.

The Lafitte Greenway recently launched its spring “Get Fit!” program, offering free outdoor guided activities open to anyone interested in having fun while connecting with neighbors, now through May 4. The program includes yoga with the Ohm Well on Mondays, FitLot strength training on Tuesdays, and hip hop kickboxing with NDO Energy on Wednesdays. Plus, Crescent City Farmers Market shoppers can join a weekly “Market March” walking group each Thursday. Participants that complete a walk from the market to Broad Street and back will receive a $5 voucher to use at the market. Win-win!

Tomato Season

Spring gardening season is here and Sprout NOLA is offering a great way to get young gardeners involved this Saturday, March 25, 12-1:30 p.m. with their “Kids Cherry Tomato Class.” Kids will learn backyard garden lessons, make a fresh spring recipe and take home their own cherry tomato plant. The class is free, but registration is required in advance.

Coming Attractions

We will have more information next week, but if you are a fan of horror, magic, high strangeness and all things weird, you will want to mark your calendars and get your tickets now for the upcoming Overlook Film Festival (March 30 – April 2). The festival’s full line-up of events is available now and features the premiere of the Nicolas Cage film “Renfield” plus a plethora of independent films and up-and-coming-artists, live performances, horror events and more.